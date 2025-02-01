Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $184.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

