Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

