Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

