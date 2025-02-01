Concord Wealth Partners Has $3.41 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 701,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

