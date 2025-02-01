Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

