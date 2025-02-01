Contrasting Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Tenet Fintech Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $44.17 million 5.03 N/A N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.24 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.10

Golden Matrix Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -3.07% -3.93% -2.11% Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Tenet Fintech Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

