Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Purchases 51,414 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 51,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,933.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,255,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,367.98. The trade was a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Grigorios Siokas acquired 38,900 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $29,953.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 29,158 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.88.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 62,500 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Grigorios Siokas bought 163,666 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $99,836.26.

On Friday, December 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 257,334 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,253.72.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 5.57. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.