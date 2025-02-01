CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.09 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

