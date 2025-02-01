Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koa Wealth Management LLC

Koa Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $979.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $691.50 and a 1 year high of $1,008.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $954.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $906.54. The stock has a market cap of $434.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

