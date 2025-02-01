Costello Asset Management INC Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $88.58 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.