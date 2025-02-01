Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Coursera has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.56.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Coursera by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

