Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.32

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Credit Corp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Credit Corp Group Limited engages in the provision of debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

