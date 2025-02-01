Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.32

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Credit Corp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
Credit Corp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
Credit Corp Group Company Profile
