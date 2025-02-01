Crews Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,175 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

