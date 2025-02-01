Crews Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 507 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

