Crews Bank & Trust Takes $78,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

