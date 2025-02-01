Crews Bank & Trust Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.