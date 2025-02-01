Crews Bank & Trust Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

