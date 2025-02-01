CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.15 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

