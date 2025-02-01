Critical Analysis: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and Jiayin Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $27.83 million 17.89 $41.74 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $769.99 million 0.54 $182.75 million $3.00 2.57

Profitability

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

This table compares AMTD Digital and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 19.17% 43.90% 21.31%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

