Critical Review: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) & Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Susquehanna Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 13.98% 12.04% 0.93% Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Susquehanna Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $4.99 billion 1.77 $698.00 million $5.02 13.42 Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

80.7% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Comerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Comerica and Susquehanna Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 10 8 0 2.24 Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comerica currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Summary

Comerica beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising financial planning, trust and fiduciary services, investment management and advisory, brokerage, private banking, and business transition planning services for affluents, high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and executives, and institutional clients. The Finance segment comprises securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, the United States; and Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

