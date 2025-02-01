CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $394.00 and last traded at $391.45. Approximately 840,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,178,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.61 and a 200 day moving average of $312.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.54, a P/E/G ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.