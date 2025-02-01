Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Cut by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,447 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

