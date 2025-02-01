Custom Index Systems LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

