Custom Index Systems LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

