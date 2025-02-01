Custom Index Systems LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,020.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,084.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $952.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

