Custom Index Systems LLC Has $774,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $88,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

