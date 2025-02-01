Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $211.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $215.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $5,570,969 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

