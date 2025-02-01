Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $416,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $310.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.44 and its 200 day moving average is $317.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.