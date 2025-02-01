Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

