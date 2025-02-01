David B. Duclos Buys 2,000 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) Director David B. Duclos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,087.50. The trade was a 38.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 47.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 38.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.