David L. Stoehr Sells 2,363 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $130.81 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,364,000 after purchasing an additional 637,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

