Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

NYSE:DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,781,300. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,758 shares of company stock worth $13,506,861. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

