Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $125.15 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,578,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,794.96. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

