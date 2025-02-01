Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.