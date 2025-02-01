Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.66 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

