Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.22.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
