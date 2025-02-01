Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average is $172.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

