Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 267.20 ($3.31), with a volume of 7644542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.40 ($3.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

