Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Jane Poole Acquires 56 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole purchased 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($185.30).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Jane Poole bought 59 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($184.99).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.80 ($3.34).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

