Dohj LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

