Dohj LLC Has $719,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,377,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MET opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.