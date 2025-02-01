Dohj LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

