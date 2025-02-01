Dohj LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.06 and its 200-day moving average is $304.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
