Dohj LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 365,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

