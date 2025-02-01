Dohj LLC Sells 827 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 5.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

