Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DPG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

