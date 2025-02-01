Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 159605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

