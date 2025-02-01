Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Shares of DT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.