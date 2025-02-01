Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

DX opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 68.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 833.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 253,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 147.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

