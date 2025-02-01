Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 13.59%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.